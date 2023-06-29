Andhra Minister Buggana Rajendranath escapes bee attack in Nandyal, 10 injured.

A swarm of bees attacked at least 100 people along with the Minister, who was inspecting development works taking place at Errajala caves near Kanumakinda Kottala village.

news News

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister, Buggana Rajendranath, managed to escape from a swarm of bees on Wednesday, June 28 at the Errajala caves in Bethamcherla mandal of Nandyal district. According to the reports, the Minister was inspecting works taking place at the caves when the attack took place. The Minister who arrived with district officials, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) workers and the general public was rescued by the security personnel. Ten people were attacked by the bees and were admitted to the Bethamcherla hospital.

The Minister visited Nandyal district on Wednesday to review the development works in the Nandyal constituency. As part of his visit, the Minister inspected the development works taking place at Errajala caves near Kanumakinda Kottala village, which is being developed as a tourist destination. A sudden swarm of bees attacked the group including the Minister. However, police officers and the Minister's security surrounded and protected him. According to reports, there were 100 people at the spot at the time of the attack.

The video of the attack shows several people running for cover and some of them trying to cover themselves with hands and handkerchiefs. The injured people were shifted to the hospital and the officials directed the hospital management to provide proper medical care.