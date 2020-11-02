Andhra marks formation day on Nov 1 for the second time since bifurcation

Former CM Chandrababu Naidu had decided to celebrate the formation on June 2, the day Telangana was officially formed

news State Formation Day

Andhra Pradesh formation day was celebrated across the state on Sunday.

Addressing District Collectors and Superintendents of Police through video conference, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled that Andhra Pradesh came into existence on November 1, 1956 due to the supreme sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu.

He said that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country formed after so many sacrifices and also the only state to be "betrayed", seemingly referring to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 to carve out Telangana state.

Jagan said that Andhra Pradesh still had 32 lakh families living below the poverty line. He said that after his government assumed office 17 months ago, it took a number of measures for the welfare of all sections of people and transformation of villages.

The Chief Minister said that his government also launched many initiatives to ensure good and corruption-free governance without any bias on the basis of caste, community, region and party affiliation.

Jagan said the state government is taking steps for its all-round progress and implementing schemes to provide education and health to all.

After becoming the first Chief Minister of a truncated Andhra Pradesh in 2014, Chandrababu Naidu had decided to celebrate its Formation Day on June 2. The Jagan government, however, reverted to the November 1 date to celebrate the Foundation Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the state, hailing them for their hard work and compassion.

"Andhra Pradesh is synonymous with hardwork and compassion. People belonging to AP have gone on to excel in several fields. On APs Formation Day, my greetings to the people of the state and best wishes for their developmental aspirations," Modi tweeted in both English and Telugu.

At the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan offered floral tributes to the portrait of Potti Sriramulu, who laid down his life for the formation of the first Telugu state in 1953. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy unfurled the national flag at his camp office in Tadepalli and garlanded the bust of Potti Sriramulu. The main official celebration was a simple affair in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his message on the occasion, the Governor said Andhra Pradesh has tremendous potential for growth and was marching in the right direction towards the path of progress and development. He wished the people of the state a bright future.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Satish Chandra, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava and other senior officials attended the event at the CM's camp office.

With IANS inputs