Andhra man kills 21-yr-old daughter for refusing to return to her in-laws’ house

The incident, which took place on February 10, came to light when Prasanna’s grandfather asked her father why she was not answering his calls.

news Crime

In a shocking incident in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, a father reportedly killed his 21-year-old daughter after she refused to return to her husband’s house. Nandyal police said that the incident took place on February 10 in Alamuru village of Panyam mandal and was discovered only after the victim’s grandfather lodged a police complaint on Friday, February 24. According to the police, the accused Devender Reddy strangled his daughter Prasanna to death. He then chopped her body and took it in a car to the Giddalur-Gajulapalli Ghat Road, where he dumped her body parts in the Bogada valley.

Addressing the media, Nandyal police said that Prasanna married Manohar Reddy, a software engineer in Hyderabad, two years ago. The couple used to live together in Hyderabad. However, nearly twenty days before her death, the couple got into a fight, after which Prasanna came to her parents home in Alamuru. Her father, along with the elders of the village, forcefully sent her to her in-laws’ house in Banaganapalli mandal in Nandyal. Prasanna reportedly attempted suicide after staying there for 3-4 days. She was immediately admitted at the Government Hospital in Banaganapalli. Once she recovered, Devender took her to his house in Alamuru. Even after this, he forced her to return, and she continued to refuse. It was after this that Devender murdered Prasanna, according to the police.

“He strangled her to death at around 10.30 pm on February 10,” the police said, adding that he chopped her head off to destroy the evidence. The incident came to light when Shiva Reddy, grandfather of Prasanna, who lives in Kadapa district, asked Devender why Prasanna was not answering his calls. Devender reportedly told him that he murdered his daughter because she refused to go back to her husband. Following this, he absconded from the village.

The police have recovered Prasanna’s body and registered a case, which is under investigation.