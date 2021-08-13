Andhra man dies by suicide alleging police harassment in video

Shiva (23), alleged that a policeman threatened him and said that he would be booked in a false case, if he didn't pay a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

news Crime

Two policemen in Andhra Pradesh, including a Sub Inspector (SI) were suspended for allegedly abetting a death by suicide. P Shiva, a 23-year-old man from Pidimgoyyi village in East Godavari district was caught by Chillakallu police in Krishna district last year, while allegedly bringing two liquor bottles from Hyderabad. An official from the Krishna District Superintendent of Policeâ€™s (SP) office said that a criminal case was filed against constable M Sivaramakrishna, was accused of abetting the young manâ€™s suicide, after the official allegedly harassed the young man. Meanwhile, SI Durga Prasad was suspended for dereliction of duties and lapses in supervision.

Shiva had died by suicide this year, following which a video of him emerged, where he said that he was harassed and threatened by the constable from the Chillakallu police station after being summoned on August 9. He claimed that the constable threatened him (Shiva) of booking him in a ganja smuggling case, if he failed to pay Rs 1 lakh. In the video, Shiva said that he was called to the police station recently by Sivaramakrishna as part of a summons notice, following which the policeman allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, to write off the case against him.

In the video, Shiva said "Though I bought two bottles of liquor, they have written that I bought five bottles. Now one year later, they asked me to come. I went there and they're saying they will file a ganja case and falsely book me if I fail to give Rs 1 lakh." He is further heard saying, "I'm feeling very sad from the bottom of my heart. I don't know whom to tell. Even if I tell people, they will blame me, asking why I had brought even the two bottles. That is why I'm helpless. Forgive me for killing myself like this. Sorry if anyone was hurt by me. Love you friends."

Shivaâ€™s brother, Rajesh, alleged that his brother was harassed by the police, who demanded Rs 1 lakh in bribe and was threatened that a case of ganja smuggling would be booked against him. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal had earlier said that there will be severe action against the policemen in this particular case, if they were found engaging in illegal or corrupt practices on duty.

Owing to a rise in liquor prices and fewer outlets in the state in the backdrop of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddyâ€™s attempt at phased prohibition, there have been cases of smuggling and people bringing liquor from neighbouring states. In September 2020, the Andhra Pradesh High Court said that the possession of three bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by individuals was allowed as per a Government Order (GO) issued by the Excise Department earlier in 2019.