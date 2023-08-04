Andhra man in Bengaluru allegedly kills wife and two daughters, dies by suicide

According to the police, Vijay and Hemavathi had been married for six years and had two daughters aged 1.5 years and eight months.

news Crime

A 31-year-old software professional allegedly killed his wife and two daughters before dying by suicide in Bengaluru on Thursday, August 3. The deceased man is identified as Veerarjuna Vijay from Andhra Pradesh. He had allegedly killed his wife Hemavathi, 29, and their two daughters â€” one aged 1.5 years and the other eight months old â€” in Kadugodi police station limits.

Indian Express reported that Vijayâ€™s brother Sesha Sai went to Bengaluru from Hyderabad when his calls werenâ€™t answered. He broke into the flat in Sai Garden apartments in Seegehalli, found the bodies and informed the police. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deaths had taken place on July 31.

As per the police, the couple had married six years ago. Police are yet to ascertain the exact reason for the crime. A team of FSL experts have arrived and taken up the investigation. More details are yet to emerge. According to The Times of India, no suicide note was found and the police are examining the coupleâ€™s phones and laptops for clues.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.