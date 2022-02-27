Andhra, Karnataka govts say they will assist students landing in India from Ukraine

The first batch of 12 Indian nationals from Karnataka landed in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 27.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday, February 26, said it will take care of accommodation, meals and transportation of students after they arrive in New Delhi from Ukraine. Similarly, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government will provide every assistance to bring Kannadigas who land from Ukraine to India at Delhi and Mumbai to Bengaluru.

Principal Resident Commissioner at Andhra Bhavan Praveen Prakash said about 1,100 students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are stuck in Ukraine. "Out of 700 Telugu speaking students, 350 of them belong to Andhra Pradesh. Many of them are medical students. Upon arrival in Delhi, we will take care of meals, accomodation and transport till they get back home. All expenses will be borne by the government," Prakash added.

The Andhra Pradesh government has so far traced 423 students from the state studying in war-hit Ukraine and established contact with them, a senior official said on Saturday in Amravati. Chairperson of the Special Task Force to bring back the affected persons and Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu said that the government has identified the students who were enrolled in seven different universities in Ukraine.

"We are in touch with them and giving necessary instructions on their safety and possible repatriation to the state," Krishna Babu said here.

Based on the Ministry of External Affairsâ€™ latest advisory for Indians not to come to the Ukrainian borders, the AP Special Task Force has asked the students from the state to follow the same. A help desk has been established in the New Delhi airport to assist the students returning from Ukraine and bring them back to their native places.

Babu said that they were in touch with the Romanian Embassy as the seven universities, where the Telugu students were located, were close to the Romania-Ukraine border. Barring the students, other civilians from AP had not come in contact with them, the Principal Secretary added.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu held a virtual Zoom meeting with the stranded Telugu students in Ukraine and rescue coordinators in Europe for the second consecutive day. Naidu has directed the party's NRI Cell and Europe coordinators to get round-the-clock feedback from the students as a confidence-building measure, the TDP said in a statement.

Over 300 Telugu students reached the border with Hungary but they got stuck there due to lack of permission for passage from the Ukrainian Army there, the TDP said. The party said five to six special trains would be required to rush all the stranded Indians in different Ukrainian cities to the borders. It would ensure the safe return of all the 4,000 stranded Telugu as well and the issue would be taken up with the union government. Naidu had asked some Indian students stranded in a Kyiv hotel to get financial help for food and accommodation locally. The TDP would reimburse them back home in India, the statement added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he has spoken to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring back Kannadigas back to Bengaluru, who are stranded in the war-torn Ukraine once they reach Delhi or Mumbai. Stating that the Indian government is in touch with the Ukrainian and Russian authorities besides the countries neighboring Ukraine, Bommai said that he has also spoken to many stranded people.

"We will provide every assistance to bring Kannadigas to Bengaluru who land from Ukraine to India at Delhi and Mumbai. I have spoken to the External Affairs Minister. He told me that since the war is on, many of the arrangements are not in place anymore," Bommai told reporters.

"India is in touch with many neighboring countries. Apart from that, our diplomats who know the Russian language have been sent. Efforts are on to bring our citizens back from the western region of the country," Bommai said.

According to him, those in the western part of Ukraine are safe and are coming home whereas efforts are on to bring people in the east Ukraine. "We are also talking to the stranded people and they are also calling on our helpline number. We, too, are sharing phone calls with the union government. I myself have spoken to a few of our students there," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister had said that most of the students were stuck in Kharkiv in the north eastern part of the country, who have been told by the Ukrainian authorities to stay in a safe place.

The first batch of 12 Indian nationals from Karnataka landed in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 27. The state government has so far identified 397 students from Karnataka who are stranded in Ukraine.