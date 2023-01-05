Andhra JNTU student dies by suicide

The studentâ€™s body was shifted to the Government General Hospital for autopsy.

news Death

In a tragic incident, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on Thursday allegedly died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur. Chanakya Nanda Reddy (19), a second year Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) student was residing at the Ellora hostel in the JNTU campus. His body was shifted to the Government General Hospital for autopsy.

Nanda Reddy hailed from Udayagiri in Nellore district. According to his classmates, he was a bright student who scored a 9.8 GPA in the first year.

According to Nanda Reddy's classmates, he seemed happy on Wednesday night. They were shocked to learn in the morning that he ended his life. He had sent a parting message 'Bye' to his friends before taking the extreme step.

The reasons for the student's suicide are not known. The JNTU authorities have informed his family. The police have a registered a case and have taken up investigation.

This is the second such incident at JNTU in eight days. A fourth-year engineering student at JNTU in Hyderabad had also died by suicide in the campus. E. Meghana Reddy (21), a computer science student, committed suicide on December 28. She had been suffering from depression and was under treatment for the same.



If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

