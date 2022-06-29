Andhra IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao suspended again by Jagan govt

The suspension comes less than two weeks after IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao was given a posting following the revocation of his previous suspension based on Supreme Court orders.

Less than two weeks after giving him a posting following revocation of his suspension, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday, June 28, once again suspended senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao. In February 2020, the state government had placed Venkateswara Rao, an officer of the 1989 batch, under suspension for his alleged misconduct and irregularities in the purchase of security equipment. The IPS officer had approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which had set aside the suspension on May 22, 2020. Later in April 2022, the Supreme Court dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the state government challenging the High Court order, making it clear that the suspension could be for a maximum of two years as per the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Amendments Rules, 2015. It said since the two-year period was over as of February 7, 2022, the suspension could no longer be in place.

In May 2022, the state government issued orders revoking Rao's suspension with effect from February 2022. Though the officer had reported to the General Administration Department on May 19 for the posting, he was made to wait for nearly a month. He was finally appointed as Commissioner, Printing and Stationery. However, within two weeks of his new appointment, he has now been suspended again. In a Government Order (GO) issued on June 28, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma said that after the posting was given to Rao, “it was noticed that he has tried to influence witnesses relating to the criminal trial.”

The order also said, “Further, considering the fact that serious charges of corruption are involved, and also the fact that the dismissal from service of Sri A.B. Venkateswara Rao, IPS, has already been recommended, his continued posting is likely to embarrass him in the discharge of his duties.” Since an investigation relating to a criminal charge is pending against Rao, the government has once again placed him under suspension, this time in exercise of powers under sub-rule (3) of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, the order said. It also said that Rao cannot leave Vijayawada without obtaining permission from the Chief Secretary.

Considered close to then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Rao was removed as the Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed office in May 2019. The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was issued a show cause notice by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma in April for speaking to the media on the Pegasus row. According to the notice, he violated certain rules of the All India Services Rules by holding a press conference without prior permission of the state government.

Venkateswara Rao, who was the intelligence chief during the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime, had addressed a press conference after Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram announced that a House Committee will be constituted to probe the Pegasus issue. The announcement came on the demand by members of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) who wanted a thorough probe in the light of a reported claim by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the TDP government headed by Chandrababu Naidu had purchased spyware from Pegasus.

Venkateswara Rao told a news conference that neither the intelligence wing nor any other government department had procured or used the Pegasus spyware till April 2019. He had also stated that the people of the state are in a state of fear and anguish over the ongoing developments, and the responsibility to clear the air on the Pegasus issue lies with the state government.

