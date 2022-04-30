Andhra IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao seeks fresh posting after SC verdict

On April 22, the Supreme Court revoked the suspension of the senior police officer and directed the state government to treat him as "in service" on and from February 8.

news Police

Director General of Police-rank IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao on Friday reported to the Andhra Pradesh government for duty and sought fresh posting in line with the orders of the Supreme Court.

On April 22, the Supreme Court revoked the suspension of the senior police officer and directed the state government to treat him as "in service" on and from February 8, 2022 as the suspension order (issued on February 8, 2020) "cannot and could not have continued" after February 7, 2022.

Following the apex court's verdict, the officer came to meet Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma in Amaravati on Friday evening. As the Chief Secretary was said to be engaged in a meeting, Rao handed over his letter in the former's office.

Citing the Supreme Court order, Rao said he has been waiting for appropriate orders from the government, following the disposal of the special leave petition.

"Abiding by the orders of the Supreme Court, I am hereby reporting for duty. I request you to issue orders setting aside my suspension and pay pending salary and allowances and post me to any post you deem fit," the IPS officer requested the Chief Secretary.

The police officer was on February 8, 2020 placed under suspension on the allegation of "serious misconduct" in the process of procurement of security equipment when he was the state Intelligence chief during the previous TDP regime.

Subsequently, the state Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the officer that led to his suspension period being extended.

The AP High Court had in May 2020 dismissed the suspension order but the state government filed a special leave petition in the apex court challenging the HC judgment.

The Supreme Court on April 22 ruled in favour of the aggrieved officer.