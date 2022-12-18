Andhra to introduce semester system in govt schools from next year

The move is in line with the National Educational Policy 2020, as well as the switch to CBSE syllabus in government schools in Andhra Pradesh.

news Education

All government-run schools in Andhra Pradesh will have a two-semester system from the next academic year, it was announced Saturday, December 17. The state government has issued an order introducing the two-semester system in all government schools from Class 1 to 9 from the next academic year and for Class 10 from 2024-25. According to the government order, the new system is part of the steps being taken by the state government for the effective implementation of the National Educational Policy 2020.

The move is also in line with the government’s switch to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus. CBSE syllabus was introduced in Class 8 from the academic year 2022-23, and will be extended to Class 9 and 10 in the next two years. "All the regional joint directors of school education, district educational officers, additional project coordinators of Samagra Shiksha and principals of DIETs (District Institute of Education and Training) in the state are informed that the state will follow the two-semester system from Class I to IX from the academic year 2023-24 and from 2024-25 in respect of Class X," read the government order.

NEP 2020 suggests moving towards a semester system or any other system that “allows the inclusion of shorter modules, or courses that are taught on alternate days, in order to allow an exposure to more subjects and enable greater flexibility.” The policy also suggests a semester or modular board exam system that each test less material as a way to reduce pressure and coaching culture.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had developed textbooks for Classes 1 to 5 in a bilingual format with a trimester system from the academic year 2020–21. Textbooks for Classes 6 and 7 were developed according to the two-semester system from the academic year 2021–22 and 2022–23 respectively, according to Deccan Chronicle.