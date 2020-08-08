Andhra to hold Independence Day celebrations in Vijayawada following COVID protocols

The YSRCP government had earlier planned to hoist the national flag in Visakhapatnam as part of the I-Day celebrations and lay the foundation for establishment of the executive capital.

Coronavirus Politics

Independence Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh would be held in Vijayawada instead of Visakhapatnam as thought earlier. As per the New Indian Express report, arrangements would be done at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium for the I-Day on August 15, as directed by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney to various government officials in a review meeting via video conference on Thursday.

Media reports indicate that directions were issued to make arrangements as per the COVID-19 protocols and physical distancing should be ensured.

It was also decided in the review meeting that the focus should be to create awareness about the healthcare measures being taken by the state government in view of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a final call on the tableau would be taken by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, there are plans that the tableau should showcase the progress and initiatives of various departments, as per a New Indian Express report.

According to the Deccan Chronicle report, the YSRCP government had earlier planned to hoist the national flag in Visakhapatnam as part of the I-Day celebrations and lay the foundation for establishment of the executive capital. However, the government scrapped the plan, because of the status quo ordered by the High Court and the next hearing is on August 14.

Media reports added that Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang has stressed that limited number of people should attend the event. Meanwhile, arrangements can be made for at least 350 people to attend the event by following physical distancing measures, Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz was quoted as saying in a report.

Earlier, TDP and other opposition parties had criticised the Chief Minister for shifting his residence to Visakhapatnam after getting approval for the three-capital bills.

Meanwhile, sources told Deccan Chronicle that the YSRCP government is not in a hurry to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam immediately and that it would happen slowly after all the hurdles are cleared.