Andhra HC stays construction of houses for poor in Amaravatiâ€™s R5 zone

Farmers and landowners of the Amaravati capital region had challenged the Government Order creating an R5 zone for the construction of houses for poor people on land previously earmarked for industries.

news Court

In a setback to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday, August 3, stayed the construction of houses by the state government for the poor in Amaravati Capital region. In an interim order, the court directed the government to stop the construction of houses in an area called the R-5 zone.

A three-judge bench comprising Justice DVSS Somayajulu, Justice Manavendranath Roy and Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari pronounced the order on petitions challenging the construction of houses in an area meant for the â€˜developmentâ€™ of the state capital. Farmers and landowners of the capital region and others challenged the Government Order creating an R-5 zone for the construction of houses for poor people, terming them as â€˜outsidersâ€™.

Ignoring the protests, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of 50,793 houses for the poor in the CRDA region on July 24. Jagan said that the government is spending Rs 1829.57 crore on this project, out of which Rs 1371.41 crore will be incurred for the construction of houses and Rs 384.42 crore towards infrastructure facilities like roads, electricity and drinking water.

In March, the state government declared a new zone R-5 in Amravati to provide houses to poor people over 900 acres of land. This was part of the land that was previously earmarked for industries, businesses and other commercial purposes in the master plan for the Amaravati capital area. The move angered Amaravati farmers and landownersâ€™ Joint Action Committee (JAC), which challenged it in the High Court on the grounds that this would change the status of the capital region and affect their interests.

The High Court on May 5 refused to pass interim orders on a petition challenging the government move. Later, the Supreme Court also declined to grant a stay on the High Court order. However, the apex court also ruled that the rights of beneficiaries of house sites will be subject to the Andhra Pradesh High Courtâ€™s final judgment.

The Chief Minister formally launched the distribution of house site pattas on May 26 to the poor. He launched the programme in the R-5 zone spread over Guntur and NTR districts. On July 11, the Andhra Pradesh High Court referred the case relating to the allotment of house sites in the R-5 zone to a three-member bench.

Read: Explained: The controversy over using Amaravati's R5 Zone for house sites for poor