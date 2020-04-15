Andhra HC sets aside order making compulsory English medium in all govt schools

The government had already passed orders making English medium compulsory for classes 1 to 6.

news Education

In a setback to the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday set aside its orders to make English medium compulsory in all state-run schools.

While striking down the government orders (GOs), the court ruled that the medium of instruction should be the choice of the children and their parents.

The state government had issued two orders for conversion of all government schools into English medium schools from the academic year 2020-21.

The orders were challenged in the High Court through multiple Public Interest Litigations (PILs). Two BJP leaders had also challenged the orders.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice J K Maheshwari and Justice N Jayasurya had reserved the orders in February.

The government's move had sparked a row over the issue with a section of academicians, opposition parties and various people's groups opposing the introduction of English as the medium of instruction and replacing Telugu or Urdu.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had also opposed the idea and favoured teaching in mother tongue at school level. Leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan had also strongly opposed the move.

Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy had defended the move saying it is aimed at ensuring quality education to children from weaker sections of the society and preparing them to compete with their peers on a global level. He had asked Venkaiah Naidu, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and other leaders to oppose the move only if their own children or grandchildren did not go to English medium schools.

The High Court had also questioned the legality of the move earlier In December. After this, the government had decided to seek the opinion of parents of school-going children. In February, Education Minister for Andhra Pradesh Adimulapu Suresh said that parentsâ€™ committees from nearly 43,000 schools across the state have expressed their preference for English medium education for their children.

IANS inputs