Andhra HC’s ‘resign’ remark to DGP applies to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy too: TDP

The High Court’s scathing observations came in response to a petition filed over a person being illegally picked up the police for questioning.

A day after the Andhra Pradesh High Court pulled up the AP Police Chief, Telugu Desam Party Politburo Member Varla Ramaiah on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to break his silence on the matter. Criticising the AP Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, the HC said the top cop must resign if he is unable to implement the rule of law in the state.

Reacting to the HC’s comment, Ramaiah alleged, “The High Court's serious comments applied to the Chief Minister and the lawlessness with which his government is running a 'jungle raj' ever since he came to power in the state. Though the HC commented about 'khakhistocracy' in the state recently, neither the DGP nor the government have made any attempts to mend their ways.”

In a statement released by the TDP, Ramaiah said that such comments from the courts were unheard of in any state in the independent history of democratic India.

Varla Ramaiah alleged that the DGP’s negligence had led to the present situation in the state. He alleged, “The TDP has long been complaining to the DGP about unchecked atrocities and injustices being committed all over the state, but he has not responded with the seriousness it deserves. His negligence has led to the present situation in which he had to face strictures from the courts. The AP police behaved high-handedly and unlawfully towards former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the past. At that time, the TDP had warned the DGP that he would have to go to jail if he did not control his men.”

Stating that lawlessness has no place in Indian democracy, Ramaiah went on to allege, “CM Jagan Reddy should stop abdicating his responsibility for the ongoing atrocities since the maintenance of law and order in the state rests with him. Jagan Reddy should have convened his Cabinet meeting to discuss the law and order issues the moment the High Court asked the DGP to resign.”

The HC made the serious observations while dealing with a petition over a person from Amalapuram in East Godavari district being illegally picked up by the police for information about his absconding relative. The HC pointed out that such instances of police picking up people violating the rule of law was recurring despite an earlier assurance given by the DGP.The HC has posted the matter to Thursday.

