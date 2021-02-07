Andhra HC reverses EC's home confinement orders on Panchayat Raj Minister

However, the court directed Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy not to address the media amid the ongoing panchayat poll process.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Sunday lifted the 'confinement' restrictions imposed by the State Election Commission on Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy for his alleged remarks against it. Justice D V S S Somayajulu, while hearing a house motion filed by Ramachandra Reddy against the SEC’s order, however directed him not to address the media.

Panchayat polls in the state are scheduled to begin from February 9 and will go on till February 21 in four phases.

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar in his order on Saturday said the Commission had carefully looked at various alternatives and avenues of remedial action and was invoking its plenary powers under Article 243K of the Constitution and directing the DGP to "confine" the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development to his residential premises till completion of elections.

The SEC also ordered that the Minister should not talk to the media.

The order came in the wake of statements made by Ramachandra Reddy in a press conference on Friday, objecting to the SEC's directive to Guntur and Chittoor collectors to withhold the unanimous election results in these districts. The SEC alleged that the Minister threatened to blacklist officials who obeyed the orders of the SEC.

Addressing the media on Friday, Ramachandra Reddy said, “To all the collectors in the state, whoever has been appointed as a returning officer in the state, I am telling all of them, if you resort to any corrupt practice and unilaterally take action, listening to the election commission, we will not only take action against you but also will be in the blacklist until our government is there.”

Ramachandra Reddy's counsel contended that his client was not served with any notice by the Commission before issuing the Confinement Orders. After the SEC’s orders were issued, Ramachadra Reddy attributed political motives to the SEC, alleging Ramesh Kumar was favouring the opposition Telugu Desam Party with a view to get its MP or MLC seat in future.

