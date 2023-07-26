Andhra HC quashes poll code violation case against Chiranjeevi

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on July 26 quashed a case against actor Chiranjeevi alleging he had violated the model code of conduct during an election rally.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday, July 26, quashed a poll code violation case against actor Chiranjeevi. The case was registered against him in 2014 for holding an election rally beyond the permitted time. Chiranjeevi, then a Congress leader, was leading the partyâ€™s election campaign in the 2014 elections. A case was booked against him in Guntur saying he had not completed an election rally in time, resulting in traffic problems.

In 2019, the High Court gave him relief in a similar case. Chiranjeevi entered active politics in 2008 by floating the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) in then undivided Andhra Pradesh. After the partyâ€™s disastrous performance in the 2009 elections and subsequent developments, he merged the PRP with the Congress in 2011.

Chiranjeevi was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 and the same year, and was made a Minister in the Congress-led UPA Union government. After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh to carve out Telangana state and the Congress partyâ€™s humiliating defeat in Andhra Pradesh in the 2014 polls, Chiranjeevi became inactive in politics and resumed working in films.