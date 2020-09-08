Andhra HC orders stay on CID inquiry against state election chief Ramesh Kumar

State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar had challenged the actions of the CID and accused it of undermining the autonomy of the Election Commission.

news Court

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to not proceed further with the investigation against State Election Commissioner (SEC), N Ramesh Kumar and assistant secretary of election commission, Samba Murthy until the government files a counter-affidavit.

The judgement was given by a single-bench judge Justice D Ramesh. “Is there permission to file a criminal case against the SEC?” Justice Ramesh was quoted as saying by The Hans India.

Challenging the writ petition filed by Ramesh Kumar, Government Pleader (GP) Ch. Sumon said that the SEC was a stranger to the prosecution as he had not been named in the FIR.

Sumon cited Supreme Court judgements which held that third parties and strangers could not seek quashing of FIRs, according to The Hindu.

However, ordering an interim stay on the CID’s investigation, the court posted the matter for next week.

SEC Ramesh Kumar approached the High Court last week seeking a CBI inquiry into the “frivolous” case against him by the Andhra police, and asked the court to quash the FIRs against him stating that the CID was interfering with the functioning of the election commission and undermining its autonomy.

In his petition, Ramesh Kumar also asked the investigating authorities to return the equipment seized from their office.

The CID had earlier charged the SEC with destroying evidence pertaining to the letter he had written to the Ministry of Home Affairs about the alleged threat to his life from the YSRCP leaders, after he had resisted the ruling party’s decision to hold the municipal elections amidst the coronavirus crisis.

YSRCP general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy had alleged a conspiracy behind the letter and subsequently the CID had booked Samba Murthy for deleting files from the computer on April 21. The CID then seized the central processing unit (CPU), scanner and laptop of the SEC and postal register and mobile phone of Samba Murthy. In the controversy, the SEC who was in loggerheads with the Jagan-led government was terminated from the services. However, he was reinstated in July after the Supreme Court’s ruling in his favour.