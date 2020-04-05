Andhra Guv reminds religious leaders to suspend congregations to curb COVID-19 spread

The Governor asked people to help the frontline medical staff discharge their duties effectively.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Saturday appealed to different religious leaders in the state to stop all forms of religious congregations and issue an advisory to people to follow social distancing and stay at home to contain the spread of coronavirus.

COVID-19 poses a grave danger to mankind and it could be averted only with the cooperation of people belonging to all faiths in accordance with the accepted health protocols, the Governor said in a statement.

The Governor said people should extend solidarity with the frontline medical staff, who were serving round- the-clock, and help them discharge their duties effectively.

Harichandan said people should also lend support to the medical staff in conducting door-to-door surveillance, tracing, testing and placing the affected persons in isolation.

Refrain from misbehaving or indulging in acts of violence against the medical staff, who are rendering service to the people by putting their lives at risk, the Governor said.

He also asked people of the state to participate in the show of unity by switching off lights for nine minutes, and lighting of lamps, diyas, flashlights at 9 pm on Sunday, in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor said it was a gesture to dispel darkness and show to the world that we stand united in our resolve'' to succeed in the fight against the virus.

Meanwhile, appealing for unity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described Tablighi Jamaat's role as 'inadvertent and unintentional' in spreading the virus in the state.

In his appeal to the people, Jagan asked the people to desist from portraying the Tablighi Jamaat in a negative light over the developments that unfolded at its congregation in Delhi.

