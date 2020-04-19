Andhra govt to spend Rs 16,000 cr to revamp healthcare in the state

Besides development of village clinics and primary healthcare centres, the state government also plans to construct new medical colleges.

news Health

The Andhra Pradesh government would invest Rs 16,000 crore to revamp hospitals, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said in Amaravati on Saturday.

At a review meeting with the Health Department officials, he sought details on development of village clinics, primary healthcare centres, community health centres, area hospitals and district-level hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme. He also asked officials to identify places for construction of new medical colleges.

On the importance of the Nadu-Nedu programme, the Chief Minister said it would strengthen the public healthcare system and benefit future generations.

He asked officials to invite tenders in the first week of June. The estimated budget for the Nadu-Nedu programme and construction of new medical colleges is Rs 16,000 crore.

As of Saturday evening, the state has reported 603 cases of COVID-19 with 42 people discharged and 16 people dead. There are presently 545 active cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Kurnool district has the most number of cases in the state with 132, followed by the districts of Guntur at 125, Krishna at 70 and Nellore at 67.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday said that it has started its pilot project of home delivering fruits during the lockdown in Kurnool district.

A kit consisting of 20 fruits, including bananas, oranges and papaya, is being sold at a price of Rs 100, the government said in a statement.

The state's agricultural marketing department has already procured over 7,000 tonnes of bananas directly from farmers, it said.

"This not only helps the government utilise the produce procured from the farmers during these times but also ensures availability of nutritious and good quality fruits to citizens at their doorstep," it added.

Apart from offering door delivery of these kits, the government is also educating people on the nutritious qualities of each of these fruits with the help of posters and brochures being circulated online as well as offline.

With IANS and PTI inputs

