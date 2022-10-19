Andhra govt to soft launch family physician concept on Oct 21

Under the programme, a medical officer and team will visit village health centres — each of which will serve a population of 2,000 — twice a month to provide quality health care.

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to soft launch its ‘family physician’ concept across the state on Friday, October 21. Making the announcement on Tuesday, Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu said that the programme is being introduced as part of various measures intended to reduce the load on the secondary and tertiary hospitals, based on recommendations of an expert committee and discussions with various NGOs and stakeholders. Under the family physician programme, a medical officer and team will visit village health centres twice a month to provide quality health care at the village level and also coordinate to provide referral treatment and Arogyasri services, he said.

Krishna Babu said the government has taken various initiatives to provide quality health care at the village level as a preventive measure. “A village health clinic (VHC) for every 2000 people is envisaged to provide round-the-clock services at the village level,” he said. Each VHC will provide basic primary health care in a newly constructed building with one ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife), one MLHP (Mid-Level Health Provider renamed as Community Health Officer or CHO), and ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists).

Apart from 6,313 existing health sub-centres, the state government has sanctioned 3,719 additional VHCs, taking the total number of VHCs to 10,032, according to a press statement from the Health Department. Each VHC serving 2000 rural population will provide outpatient, antenatal, postnatal and family planning services, disease control programmes, NCD (noncommunicable diseases) screening, immunisation, diagnostics (14 tests), dispensing of medicines (67 types), yoga and wellness activities.

The CHO, a B Sc (Nursing) graduate, will guide pregnant women in the village and refer identified risky pregnant women to higher centres like Community Health Centre/Area Hospitals/District Hospitals or Arogyasri (health insurance scheme) network hospitals where required facilities are available. The objective is to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates by providing antenatal and postnatal services at the doorstep in rural areas, the statement said. It also mentioned that Andhra Pradesh stands first in the country in generating Health IDs under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

“Further, the government has planned to integrate Arogyasri, NCD screening and the Family Physician concept. Analysis of Arogyasri data will be done to identify disease burden, focus areas, and spatial distribution of diseases for specific interventions being taken up. After this analysis, strategies are being planned to identify high-incidence locations of NCDs like cancer, diabetes, blood pressure etc. Accordingly, a strategy to handle these diseases will be formed by linking through Family Physician App,” Krishna Babu said. Data from NCD screenings will be sent to family physicians for follow-up during their visits, the release said, to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, kidney disease, stroke and dialysis.