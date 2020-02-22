Andhra govt sets up SIT to probe Amaravati land deals

According to a GO, the 10-member SIT headed by senior police officer K. Raghuram Reddy will investigate the irregularities highlighted in the report by the cabinet sub-committee.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe insider trading in land transactions in Amaravati and other irregularities allegedly committed by previous TDP government headed by Chandrababu Naidu.

The sub-committee was constituted to review major policies, projects, programmes, institutions established and key administrative actions during the TDP rule.

The panel presented first part of its report highlighting various procedural, legal and financial irregularities and fraudulent transactions concerned with various projects, including the issues related to land in Amaravati region.

The key highlights of the report include insider trading of land committed by several individuals having prior knowledge of location of the new capital, manipulations of boundaries of capital under land pooling scheme for monetary gains through appreciation of land value, systematic inclusion of areas belonging to TDP leaders and ruling party leaders and supporters into the new capital zone.

The report was presented during the Assembly session last month when the House passed two Bills to create two more state capitals besides Amaravati.

During the discussion, the Speaker had directed the government to initiate a systematic and comprehensive investigation into the issue.

Headed by Raghuram Reddy, Deputy Inspector General, Intelligence, the SIT includes some top police officers.

According to the GO, the SIT will enquire, register, investigate and conclude the investigation according to the provisions of Criminal Procedure Code, function as a nodal single point contact, including for sharing of information and coordinating if necessary, with the state and Central investigating agencies.

The SIT would have powers to call for any person/officer in connection with the enquiry and investigation, to record his/her statement as per the provisions of CrPC.

According to officials, this is the most comprehensive SIT as it will conduct the inquiry and register the case. After registering the case, it can take up further investigation and file chargesheet. For doing this, it is notified as a police station.