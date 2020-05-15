Andhra govt releases Rs 2,800 cr as assistance to farmers under 'Rythu Bharosa'

Under the scheme, farmers get financial assistance of Rs 13,500 per annum in 3 phases.

news Agriculture

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday released Rs 2,800 crore as an investment incentive ahead of the kharif season under the 'Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan' scheme, which is touted to benefit nearly 50 lakh farmers.

"Farmers would get financial assistance of Rs 13,500 per annum in 3 phases, the first of Rs 7500, then Rs 4000 in the month of October and the final installment of Rs 2000 will be credited on Sankranti in January," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday stated.

A sum of Rs 2,000 was already credited into farmers accounts in April and the remaining Rs 5,500 would be given on May 15 for the current fiscal, the statement added.

â€œTenant farmers belong to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC) and Minorities and those farming endowment, assigned and forest lands are also applicable to receive the amount under this scheme," it said.

The CMO release quoted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy saying, "Even in the times of COVID-19, we have ensured that the Marketing Department could log a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore and farmers could get the Minimum Support Price (MSP). This was done because of the Market Stabilization Fund created to check such market fluctuations."

The Chief Minister said over 10,500 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) would be set up which will serve as a one-stop shop to all agriculture and allied fields by May-end, which would benefit farmers. From quality seeds to fertilizers and pesticides all the requirements of the farmer would be available in RBKs.

"The Agriculture Assistant will help the farmer in advising on soil testing, crop pattern and marketing while Market intelligence will play a big role from sowing to selling. Labs would be set up in a three-tier level. The facility of e-crop will be extended which will look after farm loans and MSP. All these facilities and more will be available at RBKs," Jagan said.

With PTI inputs