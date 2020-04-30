Andhra govt must pay annual lease to Amaravati farmers who gave up land: Pawan Kalyan

The government must react positively and act sympathetically towards the farmers who gave 33,000 acres of land for the construction of the state capital," Pawan Kalyan said.

Actor-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said that the Andhra Pradesh government should pay the annual lease amount promised to farmers in the Amaravati region who had given their land for the capital city.

While the land was acquired by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government to build a megalopolis, the YSRCP government has announced plans to decentralise the capital, which triggered protests in Amaravati earlier this year.

A part of the deal during land acquisition by the TDP was to pay an annual amount to the farmers who gave up their land, as compensation.

"The government must react positively and act sympathetically towards the farmers who gave 33,000 acres of land for the construction of the state capital and the landless poor in the capital city region. It's time to pay the annual lease amount to farmers who gave their lands as part of land acquisition. The farmers are in deep concern as they may face troubles if there is a delay in the payment," Pawan Kalyan stated.

He also said that the farmers wanted an increase in the lease amount given at present, due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The families of farmers are thrown on to the roads. They are still continuing their protest by maintaining social distancing as per the rules of lockdown. Whisking them away to police stations in the name of old cases during this period is unwarranted. It is unfair and definitely causing mental agony to the farmers," Pawan Kalyan said.

"It is not at all fair to foist cases against those who raised questions on the issue. The government must stop such vindictive actions immediately causing inconvenience to the farmers of the capital city," he added.

In January this year, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed two Bills to decentralise the state's capital, making Amaravati the legislative capital, Kurnool the judicial capital and Vizag the executive capital.

However, it hit a roadblock in the Legislative Council, where the opposition TDP has a majority. Following this, the Assembly passed a statutory resolution seeking to abolish the Council and has sent it to the Centre for approval.

Last week, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy had said that the capital of Andhra Pradesh would be shifted from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam at any cost, adding that even the COVID-19 pandemic could not stop it.

"The state capital will change to Visakhapatnam. It will come here. It will not stop at any cost and no one has the power to stop it. We are only waiting for the right time to do it," Vijayasai Reddy, who is known to be close to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, told reporters.

