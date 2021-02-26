Andhra govt mulls setting up mega IT park in Visakhapatnam

State Industries Minister Goutham Reddy asked officials to explore the viability of establishing an IT park similar to Raheja Mindspace in Hyderabad.

news IT

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Friday directed officials to explore the viability of establishing a mega IT office complex at , on the lines of Raheja Mindspace in Hyderabad. Goutham Reddy directed officials to appraise any place near Millennium Towers in the port city for the future IT park.

"The IT industry is the sector which can provide jobs in huge numbers," noted Goutham Reddy, speaking of the Mindspace complex standing on just nine acres of land in the Hitech city area of Hyderabad houses several companies and provides thousands of jobs.

However, he observed that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy “was not wishing for business process outsourcing jobs alone when they talked about IT jobs.” He said the government aims to facilitate the creation of IT jobs in which the youths take pride, and also provide as many jobs as possible with the creation of an IT park in Vizag or Visakhapatnam.

Citing examples of several big IT offices, the Industries Minister said that a BPO company came forward with 8,000 jobs. "We will intensify our focus on the IT sector in the coming days. Though there are financial difficulties, if we concentrate we can mould the existing circumstances into suitable opportunities," he said.

The Minister added that IT was the only sector which offers various services to multiple government departments.

Vizag is soon expected to become the executive capital of the southern state as the Chief Minister has decided to trifurcate the state's capital city into three, executive capital in Vizag, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool.