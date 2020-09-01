Andhra govt hires 1350 ambulances to cope with COVID-19 workload

Authorities have asked District Collectors to hire a minimum of two additional ambulances for every mandal.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday said that it has hired over 1,350 ambulances spread across 13 districts, in order to cope with the workload of the coronavirus pandemic. These ambulances will be used to transport COVID-19 positive patients. The authorities have made it compulsory for District Collectors to hire a minimum of two additional ambulances per mandal.

The Collectors have been given the authority to hire as many ambulances as required, according to the workload. Some mandals have hired about five to six ambulances to cater to the needs of the COVID-19 patients, a government release said.

To ensure smooth functioning of this system, the government has also set up a call centre in every mandal. Local health workers, doctors and hospitals have been informed of the recently set-up call centre to avail the services of an ambulance. The ambulances are going to play a major role in helping authorities implement the recently introduced “referral system.”

According to this, the hospital referring the patient will have to arrange for an ambulance to transport the patient apart from informing the hospital it has referred the patient to.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Kattamaneni Bhaskar, said that they already have one ‘108’ ambulance per mandal. However, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, the government is attempting to decentralise the health system further and the districts have been asked to hire at least two ambulances per mandal, exclusively to transport COVID-19 positive patients. He added that, while the minimum number of ambulances to be hired is two, there is no upper limit.

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh surpassed Tamil Nadu to emerge as the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra in India. As of Sunday, the cumulative case load stood at 4,34,771 cases with the last one lakh cases being reported only in the last ten days.