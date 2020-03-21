Andhra govt to go ahead with flagship housing scheme on April 14

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has decided to go ahead with the launch of its flagship housing scheme for the poor, and has announced that the distribution of ‘pattas’ or title deeds to the beneficiaries will be done on April 14. While the pattas were earlier scheduled to be distributed on March 25, on the occasion of Ugadi, or Telugu New Year’s Day, it was first delayed due to the State Election Commission’s objection ahead of the local body polls, and now postponed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 25 lakh beneficiaries across the state will now receive the house site pattas on April 14, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Earlier on March 14, the SEC issued orders stating that the government cannot go ahead with the program, as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in place in the state from March 7, and polling set to begin from March 21. On March 15, the SEC announced that the election process would be postponed by six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that MCC will remain in place for those six weeks.

The state government had contested the SEC’s decision in the Supreme Court. While the SC upheld the SEC’s decision to postpone elections, the MCC was partially relaxed.

“With the coronavirus outbreak in the country, house site pattas distribution, scheduled for Ugadi March 25, has been postponed to April 14 ... Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought details about the ongoing works of house sites and plots. He asked the officials to ensure that there should be a social distance while showing sites to the beneficiaries,” an official release stated. It also said that the state government plans to construct over 30 lakh houses by 2024, and the land will be registered under the name of a female member of the beneficiary household.