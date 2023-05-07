Andhra govt to evacuate students stuck in violence-hit Manipur

Around 70 students are reported to be stranded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Imphal.

Andhra Pradesh students stranded in violence-hit Manipur will be brought back in a special aircraft. The state government said on Sunday, May 7 that it has stepped up its efforts to bring the Telugu students stranded due to the riots in Manipur to their native places safely. Officials concerned are coordinating with the Union government to this extent. So far around 100 AP students have been identified as studying in Manipur, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Steps are being taken by the government to bring them back in a special flight. In this regard, the Civil Aviation Department officials said that they will inform the Andhra Pradesh Government about the timings of special flights to be operated for shifting the students, it said.

About 70 students are reported to be stranded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Imphal. Their families have demanded that the state government send a special aircraft to safely evacuate them from violence-hit Manipur. Anxious over the safety of the students, their parents have requested the Andhra Pradesh government to make arrangements on the lines of the Telangana government, which is sending a special aircraft to evacuate its citizens.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has opened a helpline and control room at AP Bhavan, New Delhi to render any assistance to Andhra Pradesh students in Manipur. Helpline numbers are 011-23384016 and 011-23387089.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has released a list of 100 students stranded in Manipur. While 23 students are studying at Central Agricultural University, Imphal, the remaining are students of NIT, Imphal.

Resident Commissioner, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Aditya Nath Das, has requested Manipur Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to arrange escort and security for the safe passage of 150 students from Andhra Pradesh. He wrote that contact has been established with the families of 100 students. The Resident Commissioner also sent a letter to Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, to arrange flights for safe passage of 150 students.