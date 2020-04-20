Andhra govt eases COVID-19 lockdown restrictions for industries, issues guidelines

"No industries are proposed to be operational in the Red mandals or in Municipalities or in Municipal Corporations," the state government said.

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued guidelines for lifting of restrictions on certain industries and sectors from Monday amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in line with the Centre's recommendation.

The Industries and Commerce Department of the state issued a Government Order (GO) titled 'Containment, control, and prevention of COVID-19 epidemic - consolidated guidelines with regard to the exceptions for lock down,' which will allow government and private players involved in the manufacture of 25 items deemed 'essential' to resume operations.

However, they will have to strictly follow health guidelines and social distancing norms.

"No industries are proposed to be operational in the Red mandals or in Municipalities or in Municipal Corporations. Industries that shall be permitted to reopen must have requisite social distancing, health, sanitation and screening systems in place to protect workers and to prevent spread of COVID-19," the Andhra Pradesh government said.

"Various measures have been suggested such as thermal check, physical distancing, factory sanitisation and so on. Any enterprise which does not comply with this on a self-certification basis should be subject to stringent penalties," it added.

Here are the industries which will be allowed to function.

Meanwhile, as many as 44 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 647 while the death toll stood at 17.

In all, 44 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, as the state government said a record 5,508 tests were carried out during this period.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, an aggregate of 26,958 tests were carried out till date, of which 26,311 turned negative.

Of the 75 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Krishna district, Vijayawada alone had 60. The entire city has been classified as a red zone or containment zone with controlled movement of vehicles.

PTI inputs