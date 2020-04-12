Andhra govt to distribute 16 crore masks, each person to receive 3 masks

With the stateâ€™s population estimated to be around 5.3 crore, CM Jagan instructed officials to distribute 16 crore masks at 3 masks per person.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to distribute 16 crore masks to the people of the state, counting 3 masks per person. The decision was taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang and Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy were present at the meeting with the CM. According to an official statement, officials informed that three rounds of surveys have been completed for 1.43 crore families in the state (out of 1.47 crore families whose records are with the government).

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang and Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy were present at the meeting with the CM. According to an official statement, officials informed that three rounds of surveys have been completed for 1.43 crore families in the state (out of 1.47 crore families whose records are with the government).

Through these surveys, health workers referred 32,349 individuals to medical officers, and it was decided that 9,107 of them need to be tested for COVID-19. However, the CM has now reportedly ordered that all 32,349 people must be tested.

The CM also instructed officials to focus on individuals more vulnerable to COVID-19, including the elderly, and those with conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure etc.

A statement with details from the meeting said that as of 9 am on Sunday, a total of 417 cases were recorded in the state. Of these, 13 cases were of people who had returned from abroad, while 12 cases were contacts of these foreign returnees.

Among those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi were 199 cases, while 161 cases were contacts of Delhi returnees.

The remaining 32 cases were of people who had contracted the virus after visiting other states or through other means, the statement said.