Andhra govt creates separate Mahila Police cadre, frames service rules

The order also redesignates women protection secretaries (WPS) to Mahila Police, a move that has been challenged in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday, January 12, issued orders framing special service rules for Mahila Police in the state, creating a separate cadre for women police with the police department. The Government Order (GO) issued by the state Home Department elevates the 'Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsis' or women protection secretaries (WPS) to Mahila Police. Around 15,000 women have been appointed as WPS at the village and ward secretariat level by the District Collectors. The Mahila Police cadre has been created with the intent of strengthening women's security at the village and ward levels.

The decision to create the Mahila Police cadre was announced in June 2021 through another GO, which had been challenged in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Recently in December 2021, the state government had told the High Court that it was reconsidering the orders and sought time to file a detailed affidavit.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Mahila Police (Subordinate Service) Rules, 2021 laid down in the Government Order (GO), the service will have five categories of posts â€“ Inspector (Mahila Police) (non-gazetted), Sub-Inspector (Mahila Police), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Mahila Police), Senior Mahila Police and Mahila Police. The Inspector rank is the highest in the cadre. The maximum age limit in the general category is 28 years, and the qualifications required include possession of a degree.

The Inspectors and SIs will be appointed by the concerned Deputy Inspector General of Police, while the others will be appointed by the Superintendent of Police or Commissioner of Police. Ninety percent of the appointments will be filled through direct recruitment, while 5% of the appointments will be from among eligible Women Home Guards and 5% from among the stateâ€™s eligible ward or village volunteers.

The Mahila Police will undergo three months of training, the latest order said. On completing training and tests, they will be attached for one month to relevant field units, and for one week with an NGO dealing with women and childrenâ€™s issues, it said.