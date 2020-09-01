Andhra govt to conduct statewide land survey from January 1 onwards

The comprehensive land survey will be the first in Andhra since 1930 and is expected to be completed in eight months.

news Land survey

The Andhra Pradesh government decided to carry out a statewide comprehensive land survey with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directing officials to begin the process from January 1, 2021. According to the Chief Minister's Office the survey will take place within eight months and be complete by August 2021.

In the review meeting on the land survey, the CM instructed officials to increase the number of survey teams to 4500 and also set up drones, rovers, marking stones and base stations for a comprehensive land survey. The CM has also asked officials to make sure that the marking stones have special design.

In addition to these, in a move to ensure quick redressal and record updation procedure, the CM has also directed officials to provide land registration services of Sub-Registrar office in all Village secretariats across the State. The CM said, "Mobile tribunals should be pressed into service for quick disposal of disputes on the spot. All the equipment for the survey shall be made available at the village secretariats and the surveyors should be trained in the latest technology."

The Chief Minister further stated that the survey should begin simultaneously in all mandals and emphasized on creating awareness on the comprehensive land survey among the people through gram sabhas and village secretariats, as it is the first land survey being done after 1930.

He told officials that hoardings should be placed to this effect for public view to create awareness of the programme. Meanwhile, officials said that Andhra Pradesh will emerge as the first State in the country to take up a comprehensive land survey with the latest technology. Officials have also said that all the staff will be undergoing training including the technical sessions prior to the comprehensive survey. According to officials all the survey details will be updated online on a regular basis.

The pilot survey project conducted in February this year at Takkellapadu in Jaggayapeta mandal of Krishna district has revealed that the count of survey numbers was more than the land holdings. The land holdings number has gone up from 182 to 631 while the count of survey numbers went up to 829, the officials said.

The officials said that necessary steps were being taken to solve the pending land disputes. According to officials, 52,866 disputes are pending in revenue courts and a drive has been taken up to rectify 79,405 issues pertaining to webland.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Prasad, Commissioner of Stamps and Registration Siddarth Jain, and other officials have attended the review meeting