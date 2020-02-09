Andhra govt committed to support automotive industry, says Minister amid Kia row

Industry, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy was inaugurating the state's pavilion on the second day of the Auto Expo 2020 Components show.

Andhra Pradesh will extend full support to the development of an automotive value chain ecosystem in the state, the Industry, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said on Friday.

Inaugurating the state's pavilion on the second day of the Auto Expo 2020 Components show in Greater Noida, he invited the component industry to put more ancillary units and become a partner in the development of the state, a statement said.

"We would extend all support to develop a vibrant automotive value chain ecosystem in the state," he added.

The show has been organised jointly by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

It began at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on February 6 and will go on till February 9. The show has attracted over 1,500 companies exhibiting their latest products and solutions, of which 200 are international exhibitors from over 20 countries.

"There are pavilions dedicated for countries like Japan, South Korea, UK, Germany, Turkey and Canada at the expo," the statement said. The Minister's statement comes just days after a row over reports that suggested that automobile giant Kia was planning to shift its manufacturing facility out of Andhra Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that KIA motors was planning to shift its $1 billion-plant from Andhra’s Anantapur district to Tamil Nadu. Kia has since denied the claim and said, “We are receiving full support from the state government of Andhra Pradesh. Kia has a long-term commitment to the Indian market and has made an investment of USD 1.1 billion in the manufacturing plant at Anantapur.”

(With IANS inputs)