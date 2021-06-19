Andhra govt to challenge HC order reinstating Ashok Gajapathi: YSRCP MP

The Andhra HC had cancelled the appointment of Sanchaita Gajapati as MANSAS trust chairperson earlier this week.

news Politics

Days after the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the state government to reinstate Ashok Gajapathi as Simhachalam temple trust board and Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) Trust Chairman, YSRCP General Secretary and MP Vijaya Sai Reddy hit out at the former Union Minister and accused him of indulging in land grabbing. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who represents YSRCP in the Rajya Sabha, was responding to the latest development in the case, against the backdrop of HC directions, which cancelled the governmentâ€™s appointment of Sanchaita Gajapati as the chairperson of both the trusts.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Vijaya Sai said that the government will appeal the HC's single judge verdict, which favoured Ashok's chairpersonship on hereditary grounds. Ashok, who is a former Union Minister from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), assumed charge as the chairman of the MANSAS trust on Thursday, armed with the orders of the High Court. .

Following the HC's verdict, Ashok alleged that the government was eyeing the assets of Hindu temples and endowment lands and stated that the ruling government should refrain from looting properties of the Hindus. Vijaya Sai took exception to Ashok's statements and said that he must remember that he is a mere chairman of the trust and not an emperor of the Vijayanagara empire.

He asserted, "He will have one vote in the Simhachalam temple trust board and MANSAS trust. He canâ€™t act like a monarch. I have said it earlier as well, that he is a thief who sold off hundreds of acres belonging to the trusts and used the money for his personal gain. There is a forgery case pending against Ashok. He will have to go to jail one day."

"As per the Supreme Court, there should not be any gender bias, but in MANSAS, there is a regulation that only male members should head the trust. The government will follow the guidelines laid down by the Endowments Department and will honour women," Vijaya Sai added.

The trust, which is owned by the Vizianagaram royal family, runs temples and educational institutions, and has become a point of conflict between the ruling YSRCP and TDP. The YSRCP government had appointed Sanchaita Gajapati, who is Ashokâ€™s niece, in March last year, making it the first time in history that a woman headed the devasthanam. Sanchaita accused Ashok of mismanagement and irregularities during his stint, leading the trust into losses.

