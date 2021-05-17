Andhra govt announces Rs 15,000 to kin of COVID-19 victims for funeral

A total of 9,372 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 so far, as per the official data issued by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Coronavirus COVID-19

In a move to ensure dignified last rites for the persons who succumbed to COVID-19, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced Rs 15,000 to the family to conduct the funeral. The decision following several incidents where the families or kin of COVID-19 victims were unable to conduct the cremations in a dignified manner, owing to certain difficulties. On May 16, Anil Kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh government, issued orders, stating the amount will be towards funeral charges. The latest orders are in continuation of the orders issued in July 2020, when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 15,000 for the last rites of COVID-19 patients.

The order issued on May 16, 20201, said that permission accorded is subject to meet the expenditure from the allotted funds for combating COVID-19. The principal secretary of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department directed the Commissioner of the department to release the required funds to the respective District Collectors in the state. All the Collectors have been asked to take necessary action to implement the order, as per which, each family of persons who died due to COVID-19 be given Rs 15,000.

Recently, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for each family of 11 patients who died in Tirupati Ruia Government Hospital due to interruption in the supply of oxygen while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The state has recorded 14,32,596 COVID-19 cases so far, of which, 2,10,436 active cases. While 12,12,788 persons have been discharged from hospitals, 9,372 persons have succumbed to the disease so far, as per the official record issued by the state government. Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh has officially reported the most number of deaths (1,094 persons), followed by Krishna district (864 persons), East Godavari and Guntur districts (838 persons each).

In the last 24 hours, after 94,550 samples collected, as many as 24,171 samples tested positive for coronavirus. A total of 21,101 persons were discharged from hospitals. The state officially recorded 101 COVID-19 deaths on May 16.