Andhra govt announces Rs 10 lakh fixed deposit for children orphaned by the pandemic

CM Jagan also directed officials to accommodate the treatment of Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, under the ArogyaSri scheme.

Coronavirus Child Welfare

In a crucial welfare measure to ensure the future of children who lost their parents to COVID-19, Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced Rs 10 lakh fixed deposit to be opened for each child in the state orphaned by the pandemic.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the decision was taken after considering and understanding the vulnerability of children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. "The CM on Monday instructed the officials to carve out a financial package with the banks and that this amount will be under a fixed deposit until the child turns 25 years,” said a statement from CMO.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to work on providing the best interest rate so that the child and their guardian can receive a reasonable amount every month. He asked the officials to get back to him with an action plan for the same.

Beside this, CM Jagan in a review meeting that took place on Monday, directed officials to accommodate the treatment of Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, which affects certain people with and post COVID-19, under the ArogyaSri scheme, a government supported medical welfare scheme.

Earlier on Sunday, the YS Jagan-led government in a move to accommodate the dignified last rites of persons who succumbed to COVID-19 announced Rs 15,000 in financial aid to their kin.

In related news, the partial curfew in Andhra has been extended till the end of May. The Chief Minister added that there is a need to extend the curfew to further bring down the cases in the state. He also pointed out that there is an increase in the number of cases in rural areas, which needs more focus to further prevent the spread of the virus.

As far as the vaccination drive, around 21.74 lakh people in Andhra have received both the vaccine doses whereas 31.59 lakh people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.