Andhra Governor falls ill, airlifted to Hyderabad

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who had returned from Delhi two days ago, was reportedly suffering from cold and cough.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan took ill and was airlifted to Hyderabad from Vijayawada for treatment on Wednesday, November 17. Harichandan, who is 87 years old, was brought to Hyderabad by a special aircraft from Vijayawada after he took ill early in the morning. He was admitted to the AIG Hospital in Gachibowli in Hyderabad. His family members were with him in the hospital.

The Governor, who had returned from Delhi two days ago, was reportedly suffering from cold and cough. The Governor had recently participated in the 51st Conference of Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of all states and Union Territories, which was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others.

According to reports, a series of medical tests were conducted and the Governor was provided first aid by a team of doctors, including his personal medical officer. They later advised that he should be admitted to a hospital for better treatment.

The veteran BJP leader from Odisha assumed charge as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on July 24, 2019. Bhusan took over from ESL Narasimhan, who has served as Governor for Andhra Pradesh since December 2009.

Bhusan joined the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1971 and became its National Executive Member and its State General Secretary till 1977, when the Janata Party was formed. He later joined the BJP and was the president of the Odisha state unit of the party from 1980 to 1988. He is a five-time MLA from Chilika and Bhubaneswar constituencies and has also held several portfolios as state ministry during the BJP-BJD coalition government in the state.

With IANS inputs