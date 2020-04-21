Andhra to give Rs 5,000 to all archakas, imams and pastors at religious institutions

Chief Minister Jagan asked Muslim religious leaders to urge the community to offer Ramzan prayers at home.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Monday that religious service renderers associated with all mosques, temples and churches in the state would be given a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000.

He made the announcement during a video conference with District Collectors and Muslim religious leaders on the measures being taken to contain COVID-19.

Jagan said that despite the financial constraints -- loss of Rs 150 crore revenue a day -- due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, the government would provide incentives to all listed and recognised mosques in the state.

He further said that unlisted mosques, churches and temples would also be provided a financial aid of Rs 5,000, which will go to the religious service renderers, i.e., the archakas, imams, and pastors

Jagan appealed to the religious leaders to urge the Muslim community to offer prayers at home during the holy month of Ramadan. “Usually during Ramzan, prayers are offered 5 times a day. Acts of charity are undertaken, as it’s considered a holy month. But the present circumstances are such that I have to make this request,” Jagan said.

“It is your responsibility to convey this to others. It's a difficult thing to ask for, but it is inevitable,” he said.

The Muslim leaders complained to the CM about fake news and the intentional spread of negative propaganda, and requested to take mecessary action against those involved. They said that certain publications and TV channels were intentionally spreading false information and creating misconceptions and fears among people.

The CM has directed the concerned District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to submit a report over fake news and propaganda. He also directed the Director General of Police to take action against such offenses.

IANS inputs