Andhra gets 165 additional veterinary ambulances for animals in distress

With phase two of the YSR Sanchara Pasu Aarogya Seva (Mobile Veterinary Clinics), the number of veterinary ambulances has gone up to 340 in Andhra Pradesh.

news Infrastructure

In an effort to strengthen veterinary care across the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 165 veterinary ambulances on Wednesday, January 26. The project, which is the second phase of the YSR Sanchara Pasu Aarogya Seva (Mobile Veterinary Clinics), cost over Rs 127 crore. It was launched from CM Jaganâ€™s camp office in Vijayawada. With these, the number of animal ambulances in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 340.

The first phase of the project was launched in May 2021. In the case of an animal needing emergency services, residents can call the toll-free number 1962, similar to the 108 ambulances. Each ambulance has veterinarians, certified assistants, and drivers/ co-attendants on staff. The ambulances will transport animals in distress to the closest veterinary hospital for better care. After recovery, the animal is returned at no additional cost to the livestock farmer's home.

The new ambulances are fitted with laboratory equipment and can perform 20 different types of manure tests and 15 different types of blood tests, according to reports. Farmers can also access vaccines and medication for their animals through the ambulances. Further, they are designed so that minor surgeries on sheep, goats, cows, and other domesticated animals. They are also equipped to hydraulically lift an animal into the ambulance if necessary.

Each Assembly constituency will have at least two animal ambulances, according to the government. The Hindu reported that with the first phase of the project, 1,81,791 cattle were saved, and that it served 1,26,559 cattle herders.

The government also intends to build infrastructure facilities in district veterinary hospitals and to open two super specialty hospitals in Vijayawada and Pulivendula, in addition to the ambulance services.