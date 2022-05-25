Andhra farmer trampled to death by elephants in Chittoor

A herd of wild elephants trampled a farmer to death in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Wednesday, May 24, the latest casualty in the growing man-animal conflict near the forest bordering Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Subrahmanyam was killed when the elephants attacked him in his field at Indira Nagar area in Palamaner mandal early in the morning.

The farmer died on the spot. The incident triggered protest by locals, who alleged that the forest department failed to take action despite several wild elephants foraying into the area. The protesters staged a sit-in on the highway, leading to a traffic jam. They wanted the District Collector to come there and give them an assurance. They, however, dispersed after senior police officials pacified them.

Locals claimed that as many as 150 elephants have entered into Andhra Pradesh from the forests of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during the last few months but no action was taken to control the menace. They said the elephants were not only destroying their crops but also attacking and killing them.

The protesters said there was information about the movement of a herd of elephants for the last 15 days but the officials took no action. They said neither the forest department was doing anything nor allowing them to install electric fencing. "If an animal dies in our fields, the forest officials register a case and even snatch our lands but now when the animals are killing us, they are silent," said a farmer.

This is the third such incident in the district in the last two months. On March 31, a herd of wild elephants trampled a 52-year-old farmer to death at Tanjavur village of Yadamarri mandal near the Tamil Nadu border A speech and hearing impaired farmer, who was relieving himself at a pond near his fields after finishing night vigil, was killed in the attack.

Earlier, a 38-year-old farmer was killed in the attack by a herd at a remote village in Sadum mandal. A herd is said to be travelling across Paradarami-Yadamarri forest belt. The incidents of wild elephants from Koundinya wildlife sanctuary straying into Palamaner and Kuppam ranges sandwiched by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have increased during the last two years.

According to wildlife experts, lack of fodder in the reserve forests and sanctuary is forcing the elephants to stray far away from their habitats. The incidents of elephants reaching the plain areas even about 200 km away from the tri-state junction have created concern among people. Locals alleged that despite repeated appeals, the authorities have not taken any action but whenever elephants die they are being blamed.

Elephants are also dying of electrocution in the region. Last month, a 20-year-old elephant was electrocuted in Punganoor forest range near Cherukuvaripalle area in Sadum mandal. The female elephant was killed when it accidentally bit a power cable while grazing a ragi crop in a farm. Forest officials blamed the farmer, who raised ragi crop, for running the cable close to the ground for motor connection. In February, a young elephant was electrocuted near Madhavapuram village abutting a forest area while trying to uproot an electric pole.