Andhra family suicide: CM Jagan meets kin, assures state support

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday met the family of Abdul Salam, an auto driver who died by suicide along with his wife, Noorjahan, and their two children over alleged police harassment. An ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh was handed over to the family. The Andhra Chief Minister met Mubunnisa, Noorjahanâ€™s mother.

Earlier this month, the family posted a video as a suicide note, alleging police harassment. The family had alleged that the local police had wrongly booked Abdul Salam in a gold theft case and since then, had been harassing the family. Abdul had been working at the gold shop and was briefly arrested in relation to the case. After coming out of jail, he tried to make a living driving an autorickshaw. He had to visit the police station every month but was allegedly being harassed at the station. The family took their lives after the police booked Abdul in another theft case despite him claiming innocence.

The couple had 14-year-old daughter Salma, who was studying in Class 10, and 9-year-old son, Dada Khalandar, who was studying in Class 4.

Jagan assured Mubunnisa that the government will take strict action against the people responsible for the suicide of her daughter Noorjahanâ€™s family. He interacted with the family members at the APSP guesthouse after participating in the Tungabhadra Pushkaralu.

Jagan also offered an outsourcing job to Mubunnisaâ€™s daughter, Sajida, and arranged for the transfer of her son Samshvalli, presently a senior assistant District Medical Health Officer from Anantapur to Nandyal, according to the New Indian Express.

A cheque of Rs 25 lakh was also handed over to Mubunnisa by district collector G Veerapandian, who also ordered the transfer of Samshvalli to Nandyal.

Circle Inspector Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar were arrested for abetment to suicide of the family.