Andhra family left stranded after officials take their cab for CM’s convoy

Two RTA officials have been suspended as the family had to spend the night at a bus stand after they took away their cab.

news Controversy

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday, April 20, suspended two employees of Road Transport Authority (RTA) for an incident in which a family was left stranded on road after the car in which they were travelling was taken away for the chief minister's convoy. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered action into the incident, RTA Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) A Sandhya and home guard P Tirupati Reddy were suspended.

Vemula Srinivas of Vinukonda in Palnadu district and his family members, including two women and two children, were left stranded on the road in Ongole town after officials took away the car in which they were travelling, along with the driver, saying they needed it for the convoy of the chief minister.

The shocking incident occurred on Wednesday night when the family travelling in the cab to Tirupati had stopped for dinner at a hotel in Ongole. An RTA official told them that they need the vehicle for the convoy of the chief minister who is scheduled to visit Ongole on April 22.

When the family said they were going to Tirupati for pilgrimage, the official reportedly told them that he couldn't help except saying sorry and took away the Innova vehicle along with the driver. The family had to spend the night at the RTC bus stand at Ongole and the incident triggered public outrage.

RTA officials issued orders for their suspension after the chief minister ordered action against erring officials who forcibly took away the cab along with the driver. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered departmental action against the erring officials. "This kind of measure will not be tolerated especially when people are in trouble," the chief minister said.