As Andhra eyes investments, Visakhapatnam gears up to host Global Investors Summit

The Andhra Pradesh government, which was on the line of fire for skipping the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland’s Davos, hopes to bring home investments from global players.

Visakhapatnam is gearing up to host the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023 on March 3 and 4. The two-day summit is expected to host over 20 business sessions and several industrial bigwigs are expected to be present at the summit. The Summit will be held at the Andhra University Engineering ground in Visakhapatnam. The GIS will focus on 13 sectors which will include aerospace, defence, food processing, automobile, electronics and IT, healthcare and medical equipment, infrastructure, textile, tourism, renewable energy, skill development etc.

The Andhra Pradesh government is expecting several business tycoons to be present at the Summit. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing director of Reliance Industries, Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Kumara Mangalam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group, Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, Sajjan Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Steel, Navin Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power, Cyrill Gutsch, Founder and CEO of Parley for the Oceans, Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of Oberoi group, Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman of Century Plyboards, and Krishna Ella, Founder & Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech are among those expected at the Summit.

Speaking to TNM, Information Technology and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the Andhra Pradesh government is expecting the Global Investor Summit to be a game changer. “At the very least, we are looking at a starting investment target of Rs 2 lakh crore. We are going to sign MoUs with over 25 countries including the European Union. The Union’s delegates will be at the Summit. We will also release the new Industrial Policy of the state for the next 5 years. This will be a game-changer. With 70% of people in the working age group in the state, this Summit is going to be exciting, to say the least,” said the Minister.

Over the last few weeks, preparatory meetings were held at Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad in the run-up to the Andhra Pradesh GIS. A Tech Summit was also organised by the Industries Department in Visakhapatnam. On February 27, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the arrangements being made for the APGIS. The officials briefed the Chief Minister about the programme schedule of the Summit and also shared details about the participating ministers, company CEOs and industrialists.

On the first day of the Summit, some of the participating delegates are scheduled to address the morning session. This will be followed by the signing of MoUs. In the session following lunch, the government officials will be interacting with the participants. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is also scheduled to interact with the industrialists. The evening will witness cultural programmes and entertainment, arranged for the participants. A range of MoUs is expected to be signed on the second day of the Summit.

Andhra Pradesh is the only state with three industrial corridors: the Visakhapatnam- Chennai industrial corridor (VCIC), the Chennai- Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), and the Hyderabad- Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, all of which have the best in-class infrastructure in industrial parks in various locations– including Kopparthy, Acthuthapuram, Orvakal and Krishnapatnam.

In January, speaking at the International Diplomatic Alliance meet in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “It gives immense pleasure to me to announce that Andhra Pradesh is the fastest growing in the country with an 11.43 % growth rate, which is the highest in the country so far. Consistently for three years, Andhra Pradesh has ranked number one in Ease of Doing Business, which speaks volumes about how proactive we are.”

The Andhra Pradesh government hopes to bring in investments to the state by hosting the APGIS 2023. The government wants to attract business tycoons by showcasing how Andhra Pradesh makes a perfect place for industries and companies to invest.