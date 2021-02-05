Andhra Election Commissioner annuls TDP manifesto for panchayat polls

The State Election Commissioner said that the manifesto violates the SECâ€™s order restricting political overtones in campaign material used in panchayat polls.

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has annulled the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Panchayat elections manifesto, and ordered it to withdraw its copies, saying it defeats the purpose and object of apolitical nature of gram panchayat elections.

"TDP Panchayati Ennikala Manifesto - 2021 is a suggestive affiliation of political party in the context of gram panchayat elections held on non-party basis, which is a clear violation of the commission's order dated October 25, 2018 and it defeats the very purpose and object of apolitical nature of gram panchayat elections," said Ramesh Kumar.

Lella Appi Reddy, a leader of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), complained to Ramesh Kumar on January 29 about the party-affiliated manifesto announced by TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

According to The New Indian Express, Appi Reddyâ€™s complaint objected to the TDPâ€™s manifesto release, which made various promises to the entire state, and asked people to vote for candidates affiliated by the TDP. The complaint cited the SEC orders issued on October 25, 2018, which restricted the use of campaign material like handbills, flexies, pamphlets, banners, and flags which could lend political overtones to panchayat elections.

The TDP manifesto, which featured images of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, his son and party General Secretary, TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, and party founder NT Rama Rao, made various promises to voters. The manifesto document mentioned provision of free drinking water tap connections to poor families, maintaining law and order, ensuring 100 to 150 days of employment under employment guarantee schemes. It even spoke of ensuring access to various government schemes as well as the COVID1-9 vaccine for eligible persons.

Incidentally, Ramesh Kumar was not satisfied with the explanation given by the TDP leaders as to why it released a party manifesto banned in rural local bodies elections.

The SEC invoked his plenary powers, conferred upon him by the Constitution of India under Article 243 K and Section 200 of AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994 to annul the manifesto.

