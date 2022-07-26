Andhra EAPCET results announced: 89.12% pass in engineering stream

The Education Minister announced that while 1,73,572 candidates qualified in the engineering stream, there are 1,48,283 seats available in the state.

news Education

The results for the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses (EAPCET) were announced by state Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday, July 26. The test, formerly known as EAMCET or Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, was conducted from July 4 to 12. While a total of 2,82,496 candidates appeared for the exam, 2,56,983 of them have qualified, the minister said. The pass percentage in the engineering stream is 89.12%, and in the agriculture and pharmacy stream, it is 95.06%. Results can be checked on the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education results website.

Boya Haren Satwik from Hindupur in Sri Sathyasai district held the first rank in engineering stream with 158.62 marks out of 160, after normalising. In agriculture and pharmacy, Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy from Guntur district held the first rank with 155.7 marks.

While 1,94,752 candidates appeared for the engineering test, 1,73,572 of them qualified. A total of 87,744 candidates appeared for the agriculture and pharmacy test, and 83,411 candidates qualified. The minister said that there are 1,48,283 seats available in the 258 engineering colleges in the state, which includes government and private colleges. For pharmacy courses, there are 127 colleges with 16,700 seats, he said.

The EAPCET was conducted for a total of 160 marks, and the qualifying level is 40 marks. However, there is no minimum qualifying mark for SC and ST candidates. The Education Minister announced that while there is 25% weightage given to intermediate marks (the state board equivalent of class 11 and 12) in EAPCET every year, this year, only EAPCET marks will be considered as intermediate first year students were all declared to have passed last year, due to COVID-19. Counselling for engineering admissions in the state will happen after the admissions to IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) and NITs (National Institutes of Technology) are completed, the minister said.