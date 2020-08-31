Andhra Dy CM orders probe into woman excise inspector’s harassment allegations

An Excise SI working in Jammalamadugu has alleged that the CI she reports to has been constantly harassing and humiliating her.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, who is also the Minister for Excise, has ordered a probe into allegations of harassment involving an officer working with the Prohibition and Excise department. A woman sub-inspector working with the Excise Department in Jammalamadugu of Kadapa district, had accused her senior officer and excise Circle Inspector (CI) Chenna Reddy of harassment, according to reports.

According to The Hindu, the woman has accused the CI of harassing and humiliating her, causing her mental agony. She had previously told reporters that she had reported his behaviour to authorities but did not get a response. “The CI doesn’t give me even minimum respect as a woman SI, I am suffering a lot,” she had told the media. According to Times of India, the SI has said that the harassment has continued for the last two months.

According to The New Indian Express, Proddatur Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent Radha Krishna has been tasked with investigating the allegations. After visiting the Jammalamadugu station on Sunday, and questioning the CI, SI and other staff, the ASP reportedly said that any differences of opinion must be reported to senior officers and not to the media. He also said that while the SI has not submitted a written complaint to him yet, the investigation report will be submitted to higher authorities.

