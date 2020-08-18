Andhra DGP writes to Naidu over phone tapping allegations, asks to submit violations

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had written to PM Modi alleging illegal phone tapping of oppositions, lawyers,activists and journalists in Andhra.

The Andhra Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang wrote to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, taking cognizance of the allegations of phone tapping of opposition party leaders, lawyers, journalists and activists. In his letter to the former Andhra Chief Minister, the DGP said that there has been no complaint from anyone with regard to the allegations of illegal tapping of phones by "using cutting edge technology and tools"

His letter comes a day after Naidu wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging illegal phone tapping in the state. Naidu alleged that there has been a "concerted attack" on democratic institutions in the state ever since the YSRCP led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power.

Terming the allegations grave, DGP Gautam Sawang urged Naidu to submit such violations to his office. He wrote, "Since the averments are grave in nature, it would only be appropriate that such violations of the provisions of Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and Information Technology Act 2000, may kindly be submitted to this office for prompt necessary action as per due process in accordance with law."

The DGP in the letter asserted that the state police is committed to protect the Constitutional and legal rights of citizens and persons guaranteed under the Constitution of India and other statutory laws, including the "Right of Privacy". He also requested the former CM to cooperate in protecting the rights of people at large and to maintain and uphold the rule of law.

Naidu raised the matter with the PM in a letter, alleging that phones are being tapped for "political gains" and this violated section 5(2) of The Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Section 69 of the The Information Technology Act, 2000, though specific law only allows phone tapping in cases like threat to national security.

He further stated that the phone tapping directly stands against Article 19 and 21 of the Indian Constitution as it violates the right to privacy. He has also alleged that private persons are also illegally tapping phones using "cutting edge technology and tools.”

Earlier, YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju who has been rebelling against the party also alleged that the state intelligence authorities were tapping his phone.