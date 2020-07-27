Andhra COVID-19 tally crosses 1 lakh cases, 49 more deaths registered

The state recorded 6,051 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with East Godavari once again seeing the highest spike.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 6,051 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of active patients in the state up to 51,701. The total case tally in the state has now crossed one lakh, with a total 1,02,349 COVID-19 cases recorded so far since the pandemic began.

The state recorded 49 more COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death tally in the state up to 1,090. A total of 3,234 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries so far up to 49,558.

A total of 43,127 samples were tested in the 24 hour-period ending at 9 am on Monday. Of the total samples tested, 16,453 were tested with rapid antigen tests. So far, the state has tested a total of 16,86,446 samples.

The state government also capped the rates for Rapid Antigen Testing on Monday. The price is capped at Rs 750 per test. at both government and private laboratories. Those who test negative for COVID-19 in the antigen test must undergo RT-PCR tests, which are capped at a price of Rs 2,800 per sample.

East Godavari district continued to record the highest spike in cases reported in a day, with 1,210 new cases respectively. Guntur recorded the second highest spike with 744 new cases, followed by Kurnool (664), Visakhapatnam (655), Anantapur (524), Nellore (422), West Godavari (408), Chittoor (367), Kadapa (336), Prakasam (317), Vizianagaram (157), Krishna (127) and Srikakulam (120).

West Godavari district recorded the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 with 9 fatalities, followed by Visakhapatnam (8), East Godavari (7), Chittoor (7), Krishna (5), Vizianagaram (4), Anantapur (3), Kurnool (2), Srikakulam (2), Kadapa (1) and Prakasam (1).

State Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) told the media on Monday afternoon that there were 138 COVID-19 hospitals equipped with 4,300 ICU beds, 17,380 non-ICU beds with oxygen support, and 17,370 non-ICU beds without oxygen support. He also said that there are COVID care centers in the state with 46,000 beds.

