Andhra couple who ran school die by suicide over mounting debts

The couple decided to end their life due to mounting debts after parents could not pay school fees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

news Death

A video clip of a teacher couple from Andhra’s Kurnool district is viral on social media in which they are bidding goodbye to their loved ones before they die by suicide. In the video, the couple can be seen breaking down as they bid goodbye to their friends and family while sitting inside a parked car. The couple decided to take the drastic step due to mounting financial troubles. The incident happened in Karivena village in Atmakur mandal on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as 33-year-old Karnati Subramanyam and his wife 27-year-old Rohini. The couple had been running Life Energy, an English medium private school in Koilakuntla for the last four years. Due to the pandemic, when parents could not pay the school fees the couple began to worry about mounting interests and EMIs. According to the police the couple had borrowed a loan of around Rs 1.5-2 crore for improving the infrastructure and facilities in the school.

Speaking to TNM, Koilakuntla CI Narayana Reddy said, “The couple had been married for eight years. They had borrowed around Rs 1.5 to 2 crore to establish and manage the school. With schools shut due to the pandemic, pressure was building from lenders to repay the loans. On August 16, they went from Koilkuntla to the woman’s parents’ house in Atmakur, spent time with them till evening and said they were returning home.”

The CI added that the couple then stopped at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Karivena, and recorded the video, which Subramanyam posted on social media. “Their family saw the video and went looking for them. They tried to shift them to the hospital but they died on the way.” A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

