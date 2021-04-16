Andhra couple and two sons found dead in Vizag flat

After neighbours noticed smoke emanating from their flat, firefighters broke in to find the four family members dead.

A family of four was found dead under suspicious circumstances in their fifth-floor flat in a gated apartment complex in Visakhapatnam. Bangaru Naidu, his wife Nirmala, and their sons Deepak and Kashyap were found dead in their residence located at the Mithilapuri Colony in Madhurawada. After neighbours noticed smoke emanating from their flat around 4 am, firefighters broke in to find the four family members dead. Stab wounds were discovered on the parents and the younger son, according to the Times of India.

According to the police, circumstantial evidence suggests that there was an internal dispute in the family, which may have led the elder son Deepak, who was-22 years old, to stab his parents and 19-year-old brother. Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha told the media that neighbours had heard loud arguments from their flat around 2 am, a few hours before the fire was observed. CCTV footage showed that Bangaru Naidu, the father, was the last person to enter the house around 8.56 pm on Wednesday. “It is too early to conclude, but there might have been an internal dispute between the elder son and the other family members,” said Commissioner Sinha.

While Bangaru Naidu’s body was lying on the floor near the main door, his wife Nirmala’s body was found in the hall, and younger son Kashyap’s body was found in the bedroom, The Hindu reported. Deepak’s body was found in the attached bathroom of another bedroom, and no injuries were found on his body, police said. “Circumstances indicate that Deepak may have injured the other three members. The fire might have been started by him, and he seems to have died of asphyxiation,” the Commissioner said, adding that the post-mortem would reveal the exact cause of his death.

Deepak, who had completed his graduation, had been preparing for civil services examinations. Bangaru Naidu had been working in Bahrain and returned to Visakhapatnam a few years ago, Times of India reported. Police have said that they are continuing to investigate the case from multiple angles.

