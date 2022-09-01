AP cops solve Nellore couple murder case, say accused was an employee with a grudge

The two accused, an employee and a relative, had participated in the last rites of the deceased couple so that no one doubted them, police said.

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday, August 31, said that they have cracked the case of a couple's murder in Nellore district with the arrest of an employee working at their canteen and a relative of the victims. The police on Wednesday announced the breakthrough in the murder case, which had created a sensation in Nellore town. Vasireddy Krishna Rao (54) and Suneetha (50) were found murdered at their residence in Ashok Nagar of Padarupalli under Nellore rural area limits on August 28. They were killed in the late hours of August 27 and the murders came to light in the early hours of August 28 when a milk delivery woman found them dead.

Police initially suspected that unknown burglars might have killed the couple. However, the investigation revealed that they were murdered by Shiva, a man who worked as a supplier at the catering service run by Krishna Rao since 2011. Shiva was allegedly helped by the couple's relative Ramakrishna. Nellore Superintendent of Police Vijaya Rao told reporters that Shiva had also harboured a grudge as Krishna Rao had scolded him many times at work in the canteen. Out of anger and also to steal their money, Shiva allegedly hatched a conspiracy and murdered the couple.

The two accused conducted a recce on August 25, the SP said. On August 27 night, they waited in hiding and allegedly hit Krishna Rao with a stick when he arrived. They then allegedly slit his throat with a knife, took the house keys from him, entered the house and hit Suneetha on the head with a stick, killing her too. They also allegedly looted Rs 1.60 lakh. The SP said Ramakrishna, Krishna Raoâ€™s relative, helped Shiva in the crime for the sake of money, and soon even bought a washing machine, double bed and other things for his house. Both the accused had participated in the last rites of the deceased so that no one doubted them, police said.

The SP said they had gathered scientific evidence against the accused. Vital clues were collected from CCTV footage. The police official said they would complete the investigation at the earliest and file the charge sheet in 15 days.